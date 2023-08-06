Richardson will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make his first big-league start Sunday against the Nationals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Richardson was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, and it turns out the reason was to keep him on schedule for his first start in the major leagues. Richardson is one of Cincinnati's better prospects, but he hasn't thrown more than 49 pitches in a game since May, so he'll likely face some sort of pitch limit Sunday.