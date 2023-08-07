Richardson (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 3 innings against the Nationals. He struck out two.

Following a four-run first inning that included seeing his first two career pitches hit out of the yard, Richardson settled down in the next two frames but was pulled after 66 pitches. That number represents 17 more pitches than he had thrown in any start for the organization since May as he continues to work his way back from a lost 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. It is possible the 23-year-old prospect remains in the Reds rotation for now, but he's highly likely to have his pitch count remain limited moving forward.