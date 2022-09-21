The Reds selected Siani's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Siani will join the Reds for the final two weeks of the season after Nick Senzel (toe) was moved to the 10-day injured list to clear a spot for the 23-year-old on the 28-man active roster. Before his recent call-up to Triple-A, Siani had spent the entire 2022 campaign at Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .254/.353/.406 with 12 home runs and 49 stolen bases across 531 plate appearances. Though his speed production in particular could make him someone worthy of keeping an eye on, Siani could be limited to a depth role in his initial taste of the big leagues.