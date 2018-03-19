Reds' Nick Senzel: Assigned to Triple-A Louisville
Senzel will begin the 2018 season at Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
During the 2017 season, Senzel played 62 games at High-A Daytona and 57 games at Double-A Pensacola. Between the two he combined to hit .321/.391/.514 with 14 home runs and 65 RBI. After dazzling with Pensacola and hitting .340 with a .973 OPS, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the 22-year-old sensation will open the year at Triple-A Louisville. Although he's primarily played the hot corner to this point, Senzel will start at second base with Louisville.
