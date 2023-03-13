Reds manager David Bell said Senzel (toe) is no longer in line to play in Cactus League games this week and is unlikely to be cleared for Opening Day, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though the skipper relayed that Senzel is continuing to make progress in his recovery from November surgery to repair a fractured toe of his left foot and isn't dealing with any sort of setback, the 27-year-old seemingly hasn't made enough advances in his running program and defensive work to gain clearance for games yet. Senzel might have a chance at getting into a game during the final week of the exhibition slate, but he looks as though he'll start the regular season on the injured list. If that's the case, the Reds could take a platoon approach to center field, with Will Benson and/or TJ Friedl serving as options from the left side of the plate and Stuart Fairchild representing a short-side option.