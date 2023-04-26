Sanmartin (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers, picking up a strikeout in a clean eighth inning.
Sanmartin set the Rangers down in order in the top of the eighth before the Reds rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the frame, handing Sanmartin his first win of the year. The 27-year-old left-hander has allowed four runs in 11.1 innings this year, good for a 3.18 ERA. He has a 1.41 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB. Sanmartin should see a fair amount of action this year as the Reds' best left-handed option out of the bullpen, though it won't likely translate to much in the way of fantasy production.