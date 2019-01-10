Reds' Sebastian Elizalde: Returns to Reds on MiLB pact
Elizalde signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.
The 27-year-old began the season with Cincinnati's Triple-A affiliate, but he was then loaned to a Mexican League team in May, where he spent the rest of the season. Between these three stops, Elizalde produced a .902 OPS with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases, though much of that damage was done in Mexico. He figures to provide corner outfield depth for the Reds organization.
