Fairchild is starting in left field and batting second for the Reds on Monday versus the Rays.

It's his sixth start of the season and all six have come against left-handed pitching. While that does mean Fairchild's playing time could be fairly sparse, he is usually in a good spot in the lineup when he does play. Also worth noting is Fairchild is 2-for-5 with his lone homer versus righties this season and just 3-for-17 against lefties.