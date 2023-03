Fairchild has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A on March 20, but that doesn't mean the Reds can't recall the outfielder before the season begins Thursday for the club. The outfielder appears likely to be on the roster after the Reds reassigned Henry Ramos to minor-league camp. Fairchild will be a bench option for Cincinnati without fantasy value to begin -- and likely end --the 2023 season.