Fairchild is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.
Fairchild seemingly took over the center field job recently from Jake Fraley, but he heads to the bench in this one. Mike Siani, who did not have an overly impressive season in the minors (.750 OPS) and is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in the majors, will get the start in center field.
