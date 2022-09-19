Fairchild went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Fairchild has drawn just five starts for the Reds since the start of September, but he gave the team some insurance runs Sunday with his two-run blast in the sixth inning. His home run was just his fifth of the season, and he hasn't been a very fantasy-relevant player in recent weeks, going just 5-for-13 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a run this month.