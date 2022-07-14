Fairchild went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Fairchild launched a solo homer off Luis Severino in the top of the second frame before adding a single and walk later in the contest. The home run was the first of his major-league career and finished off a back-to-back-to-back long ball sequence with Kyle Farmer and Mike Moustakas. Fairchild is currently filling in for Albert Almora (illness) who was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and will likely return to Triple-A Louisville once he Almora returns.