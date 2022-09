Fairchild will start in center field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

The righty-hitting Fairchild has largely served in a short-side platoon role since his Aug. 23 call-up from Triple-A Louisville, but he'll pick up his third consecutive start against a right-hander (Roansy Contreras) on Monday while the slumping Jake Fraley remains on the bench. Fairchild is slashing .388/.464/.694 with seven extra-base hits in his 22 games following his promotion to the big leagues.