The Reds recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.

Fairchild has slashed .208/.316/.250 in 14 games with Triple-A since being demoted at the beginning of August. Though he's in the lineup Tuesday, the righty-hitting Fairchild is unlikely to be anything more than a short-side platoon player in the outfield while he's up with Cincinnati.