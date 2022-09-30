Fairchild isn't starting Friday against the Cubs.
Fairchild has gone 0-for-9 with a strikeout over the last three games, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Mike Siani will start in center field and bat seventh.
