Fairchild is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Fairchild will take a seat Monday while he remains in the midst of a slump, as he's gone 1-for-16 over his last five games. T.J. Friedl and Jake Fraley look to be secure in everyday roles in the Cincinnati outfield, and despite his recent rough patch, Fairchild still looks to be ahead of Aristides Aquino for the remaining spot in the outfield in most games.