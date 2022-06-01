The Reds recalled Friedl from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He'll rejoin the Reds just over a week after being optioned to Louisville after Cincinnati placed outfielder Tyler Naquin (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list. Albert Almora will fill in for Naquin in the corner outfield in Wednesday's game in Boston and will likely play regularly so long as he continues to swing a hot bat, so Friedl may be relegated to fourth- or fifth-outfielder duties while he's up with Cincinnati.