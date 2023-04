Friedl is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

He'll be on the bench for the first time this season after going 2-for-11 with a home run a walk during the Reds' three-game series with Pittsburgh to begin the campaign. With southpaw Drew Smyly on the bump for the Cubs, the righty-hitting Jose Barrero will fill in for the lefty-hitting Friedl in center field.