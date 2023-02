Reds manager David Bell said Friedl (knee) checked out fine following his early exit Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl took a pitch off his left knee in the sixth inning of Tuesday afternoon's Cactus League game against the Dodgers and promptly limped off the field, but he was walking normally soon. He should be able to return to Cactus League action before the end of the week.