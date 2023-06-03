The Reds placed Friedl on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Friedl hasn't played since being removed from Tuesday's game against Boston. He's already begun doing field work alongside a bit of running, so he shouldn't require much more than a minimum stint on the IL, but that still means Friedl will be held out for another week or so. The 27-year-old outfielder is currently slashing .326/.377/.496 with 20 RBI through 158 plate appearances.