Friedl went 0-for-2 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Friedl, who was hitless in 14 consecutive at-bats when he came up in the seventh inning with runners in scoring position, was thinking bunt. The player that led the majors last season with 17 bunt hits laid down a squeeze bunt. When the throw to the plate got past Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, both runners scored, giving Cincinnati some separation. Friedl is batting .209/.320/.372 with six steals, four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored through 24 games.