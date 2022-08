Friedl went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Friedl had the game's biggest hit, smacking a three-run homer in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. It was just his second long ball of the campaign over 40 contests with the Reds, though he did go deep eight times across 64 games with Triple-A Louisville. He isn't highly regarded for his power, but of Friedl's last six hits, four have gone for extra bases (two doubles, one triple, one homer).