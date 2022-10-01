site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' TJ Friedl: On bench against left-hander
RotoWire Staff
Friedl isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Friedl started the last six games but will get a breather with left-hander Drew Smyly on the mound for the Cubs on Saturday. Matt Reynolds will start in left field and bat seventh.
