Friedl was sent back down to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl returns to Louisville after being called up Wednesday, failing to appear in a game before getting sent down. The move was made in correspondence with Mike Minor being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Following Friedl's demotion, Albert Almora and Aristides Aquino will split the duties in right field for the time being.