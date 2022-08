Friedl will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Friedl will draw his third consecutive start and his fourth in five games in left field after going 5-for-12 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs over his prior four contests. At least against right-handed pitching, the lefty-hitting Friedl appears to have supplanted the righty-hitting Aristides Aquino as a regular in the Cincinnati outfield.