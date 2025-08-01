The Reds reinstated Friedl (personal) from the paternity list and placed him on the restricted list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The outfielder has already been on the paternity list for the three-day maximum, so he'll head to the restricted list since he won't be back in time for Friday's 12:40 p.m. ET start time. Friedl is apparently traveling to rejoin the team in Cincinnati, so he could be back on the active roster for Saturday's series finale versus Atlanta.