Friedl is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

With lefty Ranger Suarez taking the hill for Philadelphia, the lefty-hitting Friedl will take a seat for the first time since Aug. 17. Stuart Fairchild will get a look in the corner outfield in place of Friedl, who went 3-for-13 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two additional runs while starting in each of the previous four games.