site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tj-friedl-sits-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' TJ Friedl: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Friedl isn't in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Friedl started the last three games but will get a breather with left-hander Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee on Friday. Stuart Fairchild will start in center field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read