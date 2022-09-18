site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' TJ Friedl: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Friedl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Southpaw Jordan Montgomery is on the mound Sunday for St. Louis, so Friedl won't start the series finale. Aristides Aquino will take over in right field and bat cleanup for Cincinnati.
