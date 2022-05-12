Friedl went 3-for-4 with a stolen base during Wednesday's 14-11 win against the Brewers.
The 26-year-old batted atop the order for the fourth straight game Wednesday and produced his first multi-hit game of the season. Overall he has a .220/.283/.293 slash line with two RBI, seven runs and one stolen base. Friedl has taken on an everyday role in the absences of Jake Fraley (knee) and Nick Senzel (COVID-19), and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities until one of them returns from the injured list.