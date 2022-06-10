Friedl went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Friedl drew his second consecutive start in the absence of Nick Senzel (back) and has led off on both occasions. His time in the majors could be short-lived -- Friedl was called up when Mike Moustakas hit COVID-19 injured list -- though that could depend on whether Senzel or Albert Almora (shoulder) requires a stint on the injured list. Friedl is hitting only .197 across 85 plate appearances on the season, though he has five stolen bases without being caught and has also tallied 11 runs scored.