Friedl will start in center field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though Will Benson's usage in center field during spring training hinted that he might be the Reds' preferred option at the position entering the regular season, Friedl has instead started in each of the first three games in center while Benson has sat once and manned a corner spot on the other two occasions. Friedl has yet to get going at the plate through two games, however, as he enters Sunday's contest having gone 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts.