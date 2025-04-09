Santillan blew the save after giving up one run on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings during Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

After recording two outs to close the seventh inning, Santillan served up a first-pitch fastball for a game-tying solo home run to Wilmer Flores. Santillan is working alongside Emilio Pagan for save opportunities in the absence of Alexis Diaz (hamstring), and the former has logged three holds while converting one of his two save chances to open the campaign. That said, Santillan does boast a 1.23 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with seven punchouts across 7.1 innings, and he should remain in the mix for ninth-inning work until Diaz rejoins the team.