Santillan (back) began core-strengthening exercises this weekend and could be cleared to resume a throwing program within the next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Santillan may have an outside chance of making it back for the final weekend before the All-Star break if he avoids any further snags in his rehab program for his strained lower back, but given the Reds' place in the standings, it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out for the remainder of the second half. Before landing on the shelf, Santillan had recorded a save, blown save or hold in each of his final seven appearances, but he may not immediately factor into closing situations upon his return. While Santillan has been sidelined, Hunter Strickland has notched three saves in as many chances and looks to be manager David Bell's preferred closing option.