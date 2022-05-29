Santillan allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Santillan escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth inning with little trouble before putting more traffic on base in the ninth. He was able to get a little help from his defense, as Joey Bart was thrown out at home on a two-out Wilmer Flores single that would have counted as the game-tying run. Santillan has not given up a run in his last five appearances, logging six scoreless inning with two saves, two holds and a 4:4 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 18:9 K:BB, three saves, four holds and a blown save across 16.1 innings. As long as he's pitching well, the 25-year-old should remain in the Reds' high-leverage mix as part of a closer committee.