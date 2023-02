Santillan (back) could be delayed at the start of the season, Reds manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday.

Santillan is making steady progress in his recovery from the lower-back strain that he suffered last summer, but he hasn't quite returned to full strength yet. The 25-year-old right-hander projects to fill a middle-relief role for Cincinnati whenever he is fit enough to do so.