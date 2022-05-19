Santillan earned the save in Thursday's win over the Guardians. He struck out one batter in 1.2 perfect innings.

When Alexis Diaz made a mess of things in the eighth inning, Santillan was there to clean up. He got a double play to end the eighth and then retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his second save of the season, and first since Opening Day. Diaz has the best numbers in the Cincinnati bullpen, but Diaz is inexperienced, and manager David Bell likes to mix and match anyway. Santillan, Art Warren and others will likely remain in the mix for the occasional save as the chances get spread around.