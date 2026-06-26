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Reds' Tony Santillan: Nursing significant oblique strain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that an MRI on Santillan's left oblique showed a significant strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Santillan -- who has notched each of the Reds' last three saves -- was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Friday, and he appears to be facing a prolonged absence. Emilio Pagan (hamstring) is expected back from the IL soon and could immediately retake his closer job. Until then, Pierce Johnson and/or Tejay Antone could get a look in the ninth inning.

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