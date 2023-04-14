Santillan (back) was pulled off his rehab assignment Friday due to right knee discomfort.
Santillan had been pushing toward his season debut after battling a back injury last year and again this spring, but that plan will be put on hold due to this knee issue he picked up at Triple-A Louisville. The severity of the setback is not yet clear.
