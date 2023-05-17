Santillan's (back/knee/hamstring) recently scheduled live batting practice session was scratched due to left hamstring soreness, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Santillan had finally been making some progress as he works his way back from back, knee and hamstring problems, but now he's had another setback. His future status is uncertain.
