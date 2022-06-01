Santillan got the save Tuesday after he pitched one inning, giving up one run on three hits while striking out two in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Santillan was called on in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a 2-0 lead, but he quickly ran into trouble. He allowed three hits including a two-out RBI single to Alex Verdugo, but he was able to get Trevor Story swinging to end the contest. The save was the 25-year-old's fourth of the season in five opportunities and he also has four holds. The earned run was his first given up in his last six appearances, earning two three saves and two holds over that stretch. Santillan now owns 4.67 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 20 strikeouts 17.1 frames in 17 appearances this year.