Santillan (knee/hamstring) resumed throwing bullpen sessions Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Santillan suffered a setback in May that shut him down from throwing, but he is now back doing mound work. He's slated to throw live batting practice next week and could begin a rehab assignment shortly after that.
