Manager David Bell said Sunday that he's unsure if Stephenson (concussion) will be ready to return from the 7-day injured list in time for the Reds' series in Colorado that begins Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Since he was placed on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April 20, Stephenson is technically eligible to return for the final two game of the Reds' home series with the Padres on Wednesday and Thursday, but Bell's comments imply that the backstop won't clear the concussion protocol by then. Stephenson doesn't sound like he's a lock to make it back for the weekend either, potentially making Aramis Garcia an attractive short-term pickup both in leagues that start one or two catchers. Though he's out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Garcia started each of the Reds' last four games and went 4-for-11 with two runs.