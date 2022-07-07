Reds manager David Bell said Stephenson (thumb) will play two more games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville before returning from the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson is expected to start at catcher in one of the games and designated hitter in the other, though it's unclear if the Reds plan on having him play both of the next two days or if he'll get a day off in between. Regardless, Stephenson look like he could be back in action for the Reds no later than Sunday, assuming he experiences no setbacks with his fractured right thumb. Once reinstated from the IL, Stephenson will take over as the Reds' No. 1 catcher, pushing Aramis Garcia back into a reserve role.