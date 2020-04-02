Play

Baldoquin was recently cut loose by the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels signed Baldoquin out of Cuba late in 2014, but the shortstop never made much of an impact at any of his minor-league stops. He slashed .241/.295/.317 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases in 355 career minor-league contests and never ascended beyond the Double-A level.

More News
Our Latest Stories