The Rangers traded Trejo to the Rockies on Saturday for cash considerations, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Trejo, who has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Round Rock, will head to the Rockies and is expected to have his contract selected ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds. It's a return to Colorado for Trejo, who played for the Rockies from 2020 to 2024 before signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers in December. He was slashing .211/.247/.352 with one stolen base and 13 RBI in 77 plate appearances in Triple-A.

