Barger was traded from Atlanta to Colorado on Tuesday in exchange for Brad Hand, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

A 25-year-old relief pitcher at Double-A, Barger is a low-end prospect, but he does have 11 minor-league saves over the past three years. Barger logged a 3.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 48 strikeouts, 21 walks and five saves in 38.1 innings this season.