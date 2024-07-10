Quantrill (6-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Rockies fell 12-6 to the Reds, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out four.

Three of the four hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including homers by Tyler Stephenson and Will Benson in the second inning. Quantrill has been taken deep five times in his last two road starts, so even being away from Coors Field isn't offering much of a respite for him. Over his last five outings he's saddled with a 6.94 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Quantrill will try to turn things around in his last start before the All-Star break, which is scheduled to come on the road against the Mets this weekend.