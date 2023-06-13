Seabold allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's win over Boston. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Seabold fired five shutout frames before the Red Sox finally broke through in the sixth inning. He completed six innings for the first time in his MLB career in his last start and has now done it twice in a row. Over his last three outings, Seabold has compiled a 15:5 K:BB while allowing just four earned runs over 17.1 innings. He's dropped his season ERA from 5.94 to 4.70 during that span. Seabold is projected to start in Atlanta this weekend.