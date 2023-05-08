Seabold is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Seabold fell below the baseline for a quality start his last time out Thursday against the Brewers (three earned runs allowed over five innings), but it's enough for the 26-year-old right-hander to receive another turn through the depleted Colorado rotation. Even though he'll move from the hitter-friendly Coors Field to the more forgiving confines of PNC Park for his second start of the season, Seabold still won't make for a reliable streaming option.
